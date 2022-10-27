Chronicle of a Blood Merchant

Set in a village right after the Korean War, poor but good-hearted Heo Sam-gwan sets out to win the most beautiful girl in the village, Heo Ok-ran, by selling his blood to earn money. Years later, the two are happily married with three children, but their family undergoes a crisis when Sam-gwan's eldest son doesn't resemble him and rumors spread about the boy's paternity.
|Ha Ji-won
|Heo Ok-ran
|Jeon Hye-Jin
|Ms. Song
|Jang Gwang
|Choi
|Ju Jin-mo
|Uncle
|Sung Dong-il
|Mr. Bang
|Kim Young-ae
|Gye-hwa's mother
