Chronicle of a Blood Merchant

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Next Entertainment World

Set in a village right after the Korean War, poor but good-hearted Heo Sam-gwan sets out to win the most beautiful girl in the village, Heo Ok-ran, by selling his blood to earn money. Years later, the two are happily married with three children, but their family undergoes a crisis when Sam-gwan's eldest son doesn't resemble him and rumors spread about the boy's paternity.

Cast

Ha Ji-wonHeo Ok-ran
Jeon Hye-JinMs. Song
Jang GwangChoi
Ju Jin-moUncle
Sung Dong-ilMr. Bang
Kim Young-aeGye-hwa's mother

