Chronological Ferry: The He Family

At the end of the 1990s, about 40-50 million industrial workers were laid off in China, and the family population involved was hundreds of millions. He Guoping was one of them. After he was laid off, his wife opened a rental house. He became the "housekeeper" who cooks and cooks every day. His son He Huan was also raised by a playful child. Twenty years of follow-up shooting of this ordinary family, this continued "presence", the film has a time tentacle of "seeing the growth of grass". Some people say that this is a "civilian epic".