2000

Chuck & Buck

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 20th, 2000

Studio

Blow Up Pictures

Buck is a man-child who has lived his existence in a life of kindergarten collages and lollipops. Buck remembers his old childhood friend Chuck, with whom he feels a need to reconnect with after having invited him to his mother's funeral. Buck treks out to LA where Chuck, now a music record executive, is living his life. Buck ends up developing an obsession with Chuck and begins stalking him.

Cast

Chris WeitzCharlie 'Chuck' Sitter
Lupe OntiverosBeverly Franco
Maya RudolphJamilla
Paul WeitzSam
Beth ColtCarlyn
Mary WigmoreDiane

