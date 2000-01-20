Chuck & Buck

Buck is a man-child who has lived his existence in a life of kindergarten collages and lollipops. Buck remembers his old childhood friend Chuck, with whom he feels a need to reconnect with after having invited him to his mother's funeral. Buck treks out to LA where Chuck, now a music record executive, is living his life. Buck ends up developing an obsession with Chuck and begins stalking him.
|Chris Weitz
|Charlie 'Chuck' Sitter
|Lupe Ontiveros
|Beverly Franco
|Maya Rudolph
|Jamilla
|Paul Weitz
|Sam
|Beth Colt
|Carlyn
|Mary Wigmore
|Diane
