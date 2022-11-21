Chuggington - Chuggers on Safari

Not Available

Brewster delivers some feed to the Safari Park unaware he has a monkey on board! Meanwhile back at the depot, someone-or something is causing mayhem! And join Wilson’s wacky tour when the children from Chuggington School come to visit the Safari Park. Koko has her first big solo delivery job but sets off at a great speed nearly ploughing into a family of squirrels and spilling her load! While Wilson is determined to get his animal badge by taking Ebo the elephant to his new home in the Safari Park but the naughty elephant has other ideas! A storm has left the Safari Park in a bit of chaos and some animals have escaped! Does the mighty roar from a tunnel mean there really is a dragon on the loose? Plus Zephie is very excited to be taking the vet along to give the animals their checkups.