Churchill: The Hollywood Years

A group of American executives making a film about World War II decide that since their lead is rather unglamorous, they will draft in an American G.I. to play the part of Winston Churchill. Their take on the war depicts a handsome Churchill falling in love with Princess Elizabeth, who is herself involved in the war as an undercover agent.
|Neve Campbell
|Princess Elizabeth
|Harry Enfield
|King George VI
|Jon Culshaw
|Prime Minister
|Leslie Phillips
|Lord W'ruff
|Miranda Richardson
|Eva Braun
|Antony Sher
|Hitler
