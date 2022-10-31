Not Available

Churchill: The Hollywood Years

  • Comedy

A group of American executives making a film about World War II decide that since their lead is rather unglamorous, they will draft in an American G.I. to play the part of Winston Churchill. Their take on the war depicts a handsome Churchill falling in love with Princess Elizabeth, who is herself involved in the war as an undercover agent.

Neve CampbellPrincess Elizabeth
Harry EnfieldKing George VI
Jon CulshawPrime Minister
Leslie PhillipsLord W'ruff
Miranda RichardsonEva Braun
Antony SherHitler

