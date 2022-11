Not Available

Christopher Wheeldon, today one of the world's most sought-after choreographers, used the popular story of Cinderella as a jumping-off point for an up-to-date, cinematic ballet spectacle. Together with a team of international artists, he's given this well-know fairy tale a new look. His Cinderella is an experience, full of humour and virtuosic dance to which a generous sprinkling of magic has been added.