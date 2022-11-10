Not Available

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

  • Animation
  • Romance
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DisneyToon Studios

The evil stepmother conjures up a spell that reverses all that the fairy godmother had done. Everything that she made (the dress, the horses and the carriage) which was how Cinderella went to "The Ball". So when all the magic is gone will there be a happily ever after all? What will Cinderella do? Find out in Cinderella III.

Cast

Jennifer HaleCinderella (voice)
Susanne BlakesleeLady Tremaine (voice)
Tress MacNeilleAnastasia (voice)
Christopher Daniel BarnesPrince Charming (voice)
Andre StojkaThe King (voice)
Russi TaylorThe Fairy Godmother / Drizella (voice)

