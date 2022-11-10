Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

The evil stepmother conjures up a spell that reverses all that the fairy godmother had done. Everything that she made (the dress, the horses and the carriage) which was how Cinderella went to "The Ball". So when all the magic is gone will there be a happily ever after all? What will Cinderella do? Find out in Cinderella III.
|Jennifer Hale
|Cinderella (voice)
|Susanne Blakeslee
|Lady Tremaine (voice)
|Tress MacNeille
|Anastasia (voice)
|Christopher Daniel Barnes
|Prince Charming (voice)
|Andre Stojka
|The King (voice)
|Russi Taylor
|The Fairy Godmother / Drizella (voice)
View Full Cast >