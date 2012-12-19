2012

Cinderella Once Upon A Time In The West

December 19th, 2012

Herold and Family

This modern take on Cinderella is set to the backdrop of the Wild West featuring a new cast of furry and feathered friends. Cinderella is transformed for a night at the royal ball, but finds herself battling a band of gorilla pirates who have kidnapped Prince Vladimir and the Duchess. Will she have time to save the day and fall in love before the clock strikes twelve?

Yolande MoreauFelicity (voice)
Michel BoujenahPetite Fumée (voice)
Isabelle NantyLa Grande Duchesse (voice)
Antoine de CaunesLe Prince (voice)
Philippe PeythieuBarbazul (voice)
Véronique AugereauHarmony (voice)

