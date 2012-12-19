Cinderella Once Upon A Time In The West

This modern take on Cinderella is set to the backdrop of the Wild West featuring a new cast of furry and feathered friends. Cinderella is transformed for a night at the royal ball, but finds herself battling a band of gorilla pirates who have kidnapped Prince Vladimir and the Duchess. Will she have time to save the day and fall in love before the clock strikes twelve?
|Yolande Moreau
|Felicity (voice)
|Michel Boujenah
|Petite Fumée (voice)
|Isabelle Nanty
|La Grande Duchesse (voice)
|Antoine de Caunes
|Le Prince (voice)
|Philippe Peythieu
|Barbazul (voice)
|Véronique Augereau
|Harmony (voice)
