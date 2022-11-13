Cinema with you

Not Available

Sun-mi works at a reception desk of a public institution in Daegu, Korea. Nothing happens to her, and she has the same lunch every day. One day, a message is sent to her. This little incident in her ordinary life stimulates her curiosity. Saturday morning, a film director Ga-young participates into a Q&A section of her new movie entitled The Murder at Cinema. Eun-jung, a foreman in a production line, tries to find Min-cheol who disappeared with the book of accounts. She meets his acquaintances to ask where they saw him, and finally she heads to the cinema where she heard that he often visits.