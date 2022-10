Not Available

romantic comedy that tells the tale of Nani, a bubbly 21-year old girl, and her unique pet turtle, Nico. Nico is one of the rare Green Crown Sea Turtle species... but more importantly, Nico has the ability to talk to humans... if he so chooses to do so. Nani has recently moved in with her brother, Amir, ans seems to be falling for their budding musician neighbor, Adam. Disturbed by any budding romance, Nico dos everything possible to sabotage Adam's efforts to woo Nani.