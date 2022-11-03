Cinta Metropolitan

Not Available

The story begins when a photographer, Haris accidentally met his brother, Irwan in a dinner. They met with Chloe managed to catch a thief after her handbag. Irwan was actually a female accomplice who tries to find Chloe's attention, even though she has named Monisa sugar mummy. Haris less pleased with the attitude of his sister, especially when his lover She also seduced by Irwan. Rizal, Chloe handbag thief told Haris and Irwan about counterfeit money held by Chloe. Chloe's brother, Farouk, finally realized that the secret syndicate was uncovered counterfeit money and sent the lock-extended arm Haris hunting, Irwan, Rizal, Nurul and Monisa to force them all to flee abroad.