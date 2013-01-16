2013

Circles

  • War
  • Drama

Circles (Serbian: Krugovi) is a Serbian movie based on the true story of a Serbian soldier who risked his life to protect a Muslim civilian during the war in Bosnia. During the war in Bosnia in 1993, a Serbian soldier pays for his life after protecting a Muslim civilian from being attacked by three other soldiers. 15 years later, the consequences of this act of heroism are still having their repercussions.

Cast

Nebojša GlogovacNebojša
Aleksandar BerčekRanko
Leon LučevHaris
Geno LechnerAndrea
Emir HadžihafizbegovićEsad
Nikola RakočevićBogdan

