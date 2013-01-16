Circles (Serbian: Krugovi) is a Serbian movie based on the true story of a Serbian soldier who risked his life to protect a Muslim civilian during the war in Bosnia. During the war in Bosnia in 1993, a Serbian soldier pays for his life after protecting a Muslim civilian from being attacked by three other soldiers. 15 years later, the consequences of this act of heroism are still having their repercussions.
|Nebojša Glogovac
|Nebojša
|Aleksandar Berček
|Ranko
|Leon Lučev
|Haris
|Geno Lechner
|Andrea
|Emir Hadžihafizbegović
|Esad
|Nikola Rakočević
|Bogdan
