1984

City Heat

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 1984

Studio

Deliverance Productions

Set in Kansas City in 1933, Eastwood plays a police lieutenant known simply by his last name, Speer. Reynolds plays a former cop turned private eye named Mike Murphy. Both Speer and Murphy served on the force together and were once good friends, but are now bitter enemies. When Murphy's partner is slain they team up again to fight the mob.

Cast

Clint EastwoodLieutenant Speer
Burt ReynoldsMike Murphy
Jane AlexanderAddy
Madeline KahnCaroline Howley
Rip TornPrimo Pitt
Irene CaraGinny Lee

