City Lights is the first silent film that Charlie Chaplin directed after he established himself with sound accompanied films. The film is about a penniless man who falls in love with a flower girl. The film was a great success and today is deemed a cult classic.
|Charles Chaplin
|Tramp
|Virginia Cherrill
|A Blind Girl
|Florence Lee
|The Blind Girl\'s Grandmother
|Harry Myers
|An Eccentric Millionaire
|Al Ernest Garcia
|The Eccentric Millionaire\'s Butler
|Hank Mann
|A Prizefighter
