1931

City Lights

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 1931

Studio

Charles Chaplin Productions

City Lights is the first silent film that Charlie Chaplin directed after he established himself with sound accompanied films. The film is about a penniless man who falls in love with a flower girl. The film was a great success and today is deemed a cult classic.

Cast

Charles ChaplinTramp
Virginia CherrillA Blind Girl
Florence LeeThe Blind Girl\'s Grandmother
Harry MyersAn Eccentric Millionaire
Al Ernest GarciaThe Eccentric Millionaire\'s Butler
Hank MannA Prizefighter

View Full Cast >

Images