For generations, the people of the City of Ember have flourished in an amazing world of glittering lights. But Ember's once powerful generator is failing and the great lamps that illuminate the city are starting to flicker. Now, two teenagers, in a race against time, must search Ember for clues that will unlock the ancient mystery of the city's existence, before the the lights go out forever.
|Saoirse Ronan
|Lina Mayfleet
|Harry Treadaway
|Doon Harrow
|Mary Kay Place
|Mrs. Murdo
|Bill Murray
|Mayor Cole
|Martin Landau
|Sul
|Toby Jones
|Barton Snode
