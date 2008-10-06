2008

City of Ember

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 6th, 2008

Studio

Playtone

For generations, the people of the City of Ember have flourished in an amazing world of glittering lights. But Ember's once powerful generator is failing and the great lamps that illuminate the city are starting to flicker. Now, two teenagers, in a race against time, must search Ember for clues that will unlock the ancient mystery of the city's existence, before the the lights go out forever.

Cast

Saoirse RonanLina Mayfleet
Harry TreadawayDoon Harrow
Mary Kay PlaceMrs. Murdo
Bill MurrayMayor Cole
Martin LandauSul
Toby JonesBarton Snode

Images

