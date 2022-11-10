City of the Living Dead (Italian: Paura nella città dei morti viventi, also known as The Gates of Hell) is a 1980 Italian horror film directed by Lucio Fulci. It is the first installment of the unofficial Gates of Hell trilogy which also includes The Beyond and The House by the Cemetery. Fulci makes an uncredited cameo appearance as Dr. Joe Thompson in the film.
|Christopher George
|Peter Bell
|Catriona MacColl
|Mary Woodhouse
|Carlo De Mejo
|Gerry
|Giovanni Lombardo Radice
|Bob
|Janet Ågren
|Sandra
|Antonella Interlenghi
|Emily Robbins
