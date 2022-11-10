1981

City of the Living Dead

  • Horror

Release Date

February 28th, 1981

Studio

Medusa Distribuzione

City of the Living Dead (Italian: Paura nella città dei morti viventi, also known as The Gates of Hell) is a 1980 Italian horror film directed by Lucio Fulci. It is the first installment of the unofficial Gates of Hell trilogy which also includes The Beyond and The House by the Cemetery. Fulci makes an uncredited cameo appearance as Dr. Joe Thompson in the film.

Cast

Christopher GeorgePeter Bell
Catriona MacCollMary Woodhouse
Carlo De MejoGerry
Giovanni Lombardo RadiceBob
Janet ÅgrenSandra
Antonella InterlenghiEmily Robbins

