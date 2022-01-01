1994

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1994

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

On Mitch Robbins 40th birthday begins quite well until he returns home and finds his brother Glen, the black sheep of the family, in his sofa. Nevertheless he is about to have a wonderful birthday-night with his wife when he discovers a treasure map of Curly by chance. Together with Phil and unfortunately with Glen he tries to find the hidden gold of Curly's father in the desert of Arizona.

Cast

Daniel SternPhil Berquist
Jon LovitzGlen Robbins
Jack PalanceDuke Page
Patricia WettigBarbara Robbins
Pruitt Taylor VinceBud
Bill McKinneyMatt

View Full Cast >

Images