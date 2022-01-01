City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold

On Mitch Robbins 40th birthday begins quite well until he returns home and finds his brother Glen, the black sheep of the family, in his sofa. Nevertheless he is about to have a wonderful birthday-night with his wife when he discovers a treasure map of Curly by chance. Together with Phil and unfortunately with Glen he tries to find the hidden gold of Curly's father in the desert of Arizona.
|Daniel Stern
|Phil Berquist
|Jon Lovitz
|Glen Robbins
|Jack Palance
|Duke Page
|Patricia Wettig
|Barbara Robbins
|Pruitt Taylor Vince
|Bud
|Bill McKinney
|Matt
