On the eve of his wedding, on holiday on the Lake Annecy shore, a career diplomat visits an old acquaintance, perhaps a former girlfriend. Through her he meets an intense teenager, Laura, and then lusts after her sister, Claire. Whilst Laura attempts to flirt with him, his fantasy becomes focused on wanting to caress Claire's knee.
|Aurora Cornu
|Aurora
|Béatrice Romand
|Laura
|Laurence de Monaghan
|Claire
|Michèle Montel
|Madame Walter
|Gérard Falconetti
|Gilles
|Fabrice Luchini
|Vincent
