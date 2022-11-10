Not Available

Claire's Knee

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films du Losange

On the eve of his wedding, on holiday on the Lake Annecy shore, a career diplomat visits an old acquaintance, perhaps a former girlfriend. Through her he meets an intense teenager, Laura, and then lusts after her sister, Claire. Whilst Laura attempts to flirt with him, his fantasy becomes focused on wanting to caress Claire's knee.

Cast

Aurora CornuAurora
Béatrice RomandLaura
Laurence de MonaghanClaire
Michèle MontelMadame Walter
Gérard FalconettiGilles
Fabrice LuchiniVincent

