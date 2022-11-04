1930

Clancy in Wall Street

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    March 13th, 1930

    Studio

    Not Available

    Clancy (Charles Murray) and MacIntosh (Lucien Littletfield) are a pair of stock comedy Irish and Scottish plumbers who have been partners for twenty years; but when Clancy accidentally buys some shares on margin, MacIntosh's Scotch thrift rebels and their partnership breaks up. In the meantime, their children are in love....

    Cast

    		Aggie HerringMrs. Clancy
    		Lucien LittlefieldAndy MacIntosh
    		Edward NugentDonald MacIntosh
    		Miriam SeegarKatie Clancy
    		Reed HowesFreddie Saunders
    		Charles MurrayMichael Clancy

    Images