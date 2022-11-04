Clancy in Wall Street

Clancy (Charles Murray) and MacIntosh (Lucien Littletfield) are a pair of stock comedy Irish and Scottish plumbers who have been partners for twenty years; but when Clancy accidentally buys some shares on margin, MacIntosh's Scotch thrift rebels and their partnership breaks up. In the meantime, their children are in love....
|Aggie Herring
|Mrs. Clancy
|Lucien Littlefield
|Andy MacIntosh
|Edward Nugent
|Donald MacIntosh
|Miriam Seegar
|Katie Clancy
|Reed Howes
|Freddie Saunders
|Charles Murray
|Michael Clancy
