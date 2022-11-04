Clandestine Zero Line

Katiri is a reporter so ambitiously amoral that he’ll sell out anyone—including his partner and the drug dealer he’s sleeping with—to get a scoop. But what happens when an even more ruthless female gang boss kidnaps his sister? With its jazzy musical score and sordid milieu of drug smuggling and human trafficking, Smashing the O-Line is one of Suzuki’s darkest urban tales.
|Hiroyuki Nagato
|Katori
|Mayumi Shimizu
|Katori Sumiko
|Sanae Nakahara
|Saeki Reiko
|Tomo'o Nagai
|Imaizumi
|Emiko Azuma
|Dr. Sugie
|Ryôhei Uchida
View Full Cast >