Not Available

Clandestine Zero Line

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Katiri is a reporter so ambitiously amoral that he’ll sell out anyone—including his partner and the drug dealer he’s sleeping with—to get a scoop. But what happens when an even more ruthless female gang boss kidnaps his sister? With its jazzy musical score and sordid milieu of drug smuggling and human trafficking, Smashing the O-Line is one of Suzuki’s darkest urban tales.

Cast

Hiroyuki NagatoKatori
Mayumi ShimizuKatori Sumiko
Sanae NakaharaSaeki Reiko
Tomo'o NagaiImaizumi
Emiko AzumaDr. Sugie
Ryôhei Uchida

View Full Cast >

Images