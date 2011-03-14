Clannad: The Motion Picture

Clannad is set in a high-school located in some Japanese town. Okazaki Tomoya is a third-year student who doesn't take his studies seriously. Always late for class, he's seen as a delinquent by the rest of his classmates who are busy preparing for their entrance examinations. Needless to say, he hasn't too many close friends either.
|Kenji Nojima
|Tomoya Okazaki
|Mai Nakahara
|Nagisa Furukawa
|Ryou Hirohashi
|Kyō Fujibayashi
|Houko Kuwashima
|Tomoyo Sakagami
|Daisuke Sakaguchi
|Sunohara Youhei
