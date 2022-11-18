Clarkson: Supercar Showdown

Not Available

For Jeremy Clarkson's new DVD he has traveled the Planet - from Spain via Strasbourg to Swindon - for the Supercar Showdown to beat them all. His aim is simple - find the ultimate Supercar. Jeremy starts a fight between the Ferrari 430 and Lamborghini Gallardo. The Gallardo's big cousin, the Murcielago, weighs in too. The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano struts its stuff and Audi's R8 faces up to the Porsche GT3 as special guest, Nurburgring-know-all Sabine Schmitz takes on The Stig. Jeremy also turns into a Formula 1 hero thanks to a Radical SR3. And has a fantastic time in the Aston Martin Vantage V8 Roadster. Plus there's a new kid on the block in the shape of the stunning Ascari A10. And the line-up would not be complete without the 1000 horsepower, 252 miles per hour Bugatti Veyron. Meanwhile, everything else explodes as Jeremy finds out if there is such a thing as "Too much" turbo power, a Renault Alpine A610 comes to the end of the road.