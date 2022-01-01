1990

Class of Nuke 'Em High 2: Subhumanoid Meltdown

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1990

Studio

Troma Entertainment

The class of nuke 'em high is back, and this time they're in college! Tromaville's nuclear factory has been rebuilt and now includes the Tromaville institute of technology. Located inside the nuclear plant, Tromaville Tech is where Prof. Holt has perfected Sub-humanoids.... Living beings without emotions, who have been genetically programmed to perform menial tasks. When school reporter Roger Smit

Cast

Brick BronskyRoger Smith
Lisa GayeProfessor Holt
Leesa RowlandVictoria
Michael KurtzYoke
Scott ResnickDean Okra
Shelby ShepardProfessor Jones

View Full Cast >

Images