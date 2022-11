Not Available

Featuring works by Ravel, Beethoven and Fauré, this Classic Archive installment spotlights the artistry and technique of the French piano school via recitals by three gifted musicians: Vlado Perlemuter, Yvonne Lefébure and Robert Casadesus. The program also includes a pair of bonus performances by pianists Hephzibah Menuhin, who studied under Marcel Ciampi, and Dino Ciani, a pupil of Alfred Cortot's.