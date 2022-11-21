Classic Cartoon Favorites, Vol. 12 - Best Pals - Mickey & Pluto

Not Available

Pluto teams up with his pal Mickey for classic doggone fun in this new collection of eight shorts. Mickey travels to South America and has a ball with "Pluto And The Armadillo," a clever turtle and Pluto match wits in "Pluto's Housewarming," and some playful puppies keep Pluto on his paws in the adorable "Pluto, Junior" and the hilarious "Pueblo Pluto." You'll be rolling over with laughter when you join Mickey, Pluto and their pals for fun and adventure. Packed With Friends & Fun: Pluto's Housewarming (1947) / Pluto and the Armadillo (1943) / Cat Nap Pluto (1948) / Pluto's Party (1952) / Pluto, Junior (1942) / Pluto's Fledgling (1948) / Plutopia (1951) / Pueblo Pluto (1949)