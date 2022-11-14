Classic Cartoon Favorites, Vol. 8 - Holiday Celebration With Mickey & Pals

Not Available

'Tis the season for fun, fun, fun as Mickey and pals celebrate the holidays in these classic animated stories! Mickey and Pluto reap the rewards of "Mickey's Good Deed" and discover the gift of friendship is the best gift of all. In "Toy Tinkers," Donald and those rascally chipmunks Chip 'n' Dale battle over a huge spread of holiday treats using all the toys around the Christmas tree. Seven hilarious and heartwarming stories are included in this classic collection -- there's something for everyone!