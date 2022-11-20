Classic Cartoon Favorites, Vol. 9 - Classic Holiday Stories

Not Available

Celebrate the season with classic holiday stories full of humor and heart! In "The Small One," a young boy discovers the true spirit of the season when he gives his beloved donkey to a very special passenger on a very special night. Then, laughs light up the house when Pluto discovers Chip 'n' Dale living inside "Pluto's Christmas Tree." And in "Mickey's Christmas Carol," everybody's favorite mouse and a host of other Disney characters present their delightful and uplifting adaptation of Dickens' beloved Christmas tale. Your whole family will love every minute of this classic collection of heartwarming holiday stories!