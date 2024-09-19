Not Available

Classified

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Roel Reiné

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Bridge International

Operating alone in the field for more than 20 years, a CIA hitman uses the "Help Wanted" section of the newspapers to get his orders from the Agency. His long-lost daughter, now a UK MI6 analyst, tracks him down to deliver shocking news: his CIA boss has been dead for years and the division long since shut down. Together, they set out to discover whose orders he's been executing.

Cast

Aaron EckhartEvan Shaw
Abigail BreslinKacey Walker
Tim RothKevin Angler
Matt HookingsAntonio Griffin
Myles ClohessyTanner
Kim DeLonghiLiona

