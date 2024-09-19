Classified

Operating alone in the field for more than 20 years, a CIA hitman uses the "Help Wanted" section of the newspapers to get his orders from the Agency. His long-lost daughter, now a UK MI6 analyst, tracks him down to deliver shocking news: his CIA boss has been dead for years and the division long since shut down. Together, they set out to discover whose orders he's been executing.
|Aaron Eckhart
|Evan Shaw
|Abigail Breslin
|Kacey Walker
|Tim Roth
|Kevin Angler
|Matt Hookings
|Antonio Griffin
|Myles Clohessy
|Tanner
|Kim DeLonghi
|Liona
View Full Cast >