Not Available

From his highly anticipated debut to his traitorous betrayal of ROH, from his reigns as a vilified tag champion to the fans embracing him wholeheartedly, Claudio Castagnoli's career ran the gamut in Ring of Honor. Despite the swaying emotions of both the fans & Claudio himself, one thing that never changed was their respect for his skill, his power, his versatility, and their love for saying "Heeeeey"!