Clay Classics: The Velveteen Rabbit

Using vivid clay animation, this adaptation of the classic children's book is a feast for the eyes. Although the velveteen rabbit is the favorite plaything of a young boy, the more modern, mechanical toys hold the stuffed bunny in contempt … except the rabbit's single friend, the skin horse, who has become real. As the horse explains the mystery of how to become real, a fable about the transforming power of love and imagination unfolds.
|Michelle Scott
|Velveteen Rabbit
|Ronald France
|Skin Horse
|Brenda Wehle
|Nana
|Alison Fraser
|Nursery Fairy
|Henry Strozier
|Doctor
|Dennis Blair
|Wild Rabbit
