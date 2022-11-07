Not Available

Clay Classics: The Velveteen Rabbit

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Using vivid clay animation, this adaptation of the classic children's book is a feast for the eyes. Although the velveteen rabbit is the favorite plaything of a young boy, the more modern, mechanical toys hold the stuffed bunny in contempt … except the rabbit's single friend, the skin horse, who has become real. As the horse explains the mystery of how to become real, a fable about the transforming power of love and imagination unfolds.

Cast

Michelle ScottVelveteen Rabbit
Ronald FranceSkin Horse
Brenda WehleNana
Alison FraserNursery Fairy
Henry StrozierDoctor
Dennis BlairWild Rabbit

View Full Cast >

Images