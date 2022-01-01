When a lawyer loses an appeal to stop a logging company from clear-cutting Native American land, Arthur, an Indian militant drags him and the kidnapped logging mill manager into the forest. The lawyer's empty talk about how the company's greed should be punished is put into brutal action by Arthur, who tortures the manager in allegorical ways mimicking what loggers do to the forest.
|Therry Bannon
|Sweat Lodge Singer #2
|Phil Harnage
|Policeman
|Michael Hogan
|Bud Rickets
|Ron Lea
|Peter Maguire
|Floyd Red Crow Westerman
|Wilf
|Rebecca Jenkins
|Louise
