Santa comes to the barnyard in this holiday addition to the award-winning Click, Clack series from the New York Times bestselling and Caldecott winning team who brought you Click, Clack, Moo and Click, Clack, Peep! Farmer Brown is busy decorating his home in preparation for Santa's arrival on Christmas Eve! But once again, Duck has gotten the whole barnyard stuck in quite a predicament! Will anyone be able to un-stuck Duck and save Christmas?