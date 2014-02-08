2014

Client Seduction

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

High-profile defense attorney Melissa Eco is determined to change her image from the "lawyer to go to when you're rich and guilty and want to beat the system." So she takes on the charity case of a client who's a homeless, hard-luck teenager and, she believes, innocent of murder. When Melissa learns her defendant may in fact be guilty, she also discovers he's seduced her daughter and is using her as a ploy to save himself.

Cast

Ally SheedyMelissa Eco
Rhys WardGreg Milles
Julia ChantreyLynette Pritchard
Erik KnudsenDennis Brunner
John RalstonDetective Mike
Annie ClarkAbby Eco

