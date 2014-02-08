Client Seduction

High-profile defense attorney Melissa Eco is determined to change her image from the "lawyer to go to when you're rich and guilty and want to beat the system." So she takes on the charity case of a client who's a homeless, hard-luck teenager and, she believes, innocent of murder. When Melissa learns her defendant may in fact be guilty, she also discovers he's seduced her daughter and is using her as a ploy to save himself.
