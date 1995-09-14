1995

Clockers

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 1995

Studio

40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks

Strike is a young city drug pusher under the tutelage of drug-lord Rodney Little.When a night man at a fast-food restaurant is found with four bullets in his body, Strike's older brother turns himself in as the killer. Det. Rocco Klein doesn't buy the story, however, and sets out to find the truth, and it seems that all the fingers point toward Strike & Rodney.

Cast

John TurturroDet. Larry Mazilli
Delroy LindoRodney Little
Mekhi PhiferRonald 'Strike' Dunham
Isaiah WashingtonVictor Dunham
Keith DavidAndré the Giant
Peewee LoveTyrone 'Shorty' Jeeter

