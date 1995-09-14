Strike is a young city drug pusher under the tutelage of drug-lord Rodney Little.When a night man at a fast-food restaurant is found with four bullets in his body, Strike's older brother turns himself in as the killer. Det. Rocco Klein doesn't buy the story, however, and sets out to find the truth, and it seems that all the fingers point toward Strike & Rodney.
|John Turturro
|Det. Larry Mazilli
|Delroy Lindo
|Rodney Little
|Mekhi Phifer
|Ronald 'Strike' Dunham
|Isaiah Washington
|Victor Dunham
|Keith David
|André the Giant
|Peewee Love
|Tyrone 'Shorty' Jeeter
