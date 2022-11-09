Not Available

Close the Lid Gently is a video made entirely from 2 home desktop scanners- one a photo scanner, the other a refurbished low end document scanner. Each has it's own texture and sees the domestic environment in it's own particular way, one scan at a time. The 'narrator' is taken from the sound of an instructional software disk, which accompanied one of the scanners. This piece is deals with the deliberate misuse/re-purposing of commercial image producing machines and celebrates a slow, individual, low end, approach to the motion picture making process.