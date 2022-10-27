Not Available

This fiction-documentary hybrid uses a sensational real-life event—the arrest of a young man on charges that he fraudulently impersonated the well-known filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf—as the basis for a stunning, multilayered investigation into movies, identity, artistic creation, and existence, in which the real people from the case play themselves.

Mohsen MakhmalbafHimself
Monoochehr AhankhahHimself
Mahrokh AhankhahHerself
Nayer Mohseni ZonooziHerself
Hossain SabzianHimself
Abolfazl AhankhahHimself

