Closed For Winter

An emotional and poetic story of Elise, a beautiful young woman haunted by a tragic event in her youth. As Elise attempts to piece together the mystery of her sister's disappearance at the beach, twenty years before when both were children, she must face dark family secrets that have remained unspoken. As the past is revealed, Elise at last finds the courage to begin to live.
|Natalie Imbruglia
|Elise Silverton
|Daniel Frederiksen
|Martin
|Deborah Kennedy
|Dorothy
|Danielle Catanzariti
|Frances
|Tiahn Green
|Young Elise
|Tony Martin
|John Mills
