Not Available

Club Paradise

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Chicago firefighter Jack Moniker retires and moves to a small Caribbean island, he is befriended by the owner of a run-down resort. Together they renovate the resort and lure tourists to Club Paradise in an effort to fight off corrupt officials and businessmen who want to claim the resort as their own.

Cast

Robin WilliamsJack Moniker
Peter O'TooleGovernor Anthony Cloyden Hayes
Rick MoranisBarry Nye
Jimmy CliffErnest Reed
TwiggyPhillipa Lloyd
Adolph CaesarPrime Minister Solomon Grundy

View Full Cast >

Images