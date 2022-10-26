When Chicago firefighter Jack Moniker retires and moves to a small Caribbean island, he is befriended by the owner of a run-down resort. Together they renovate the resort and lure tourists to Club Paradise in an effort to fight off corrupt officials and businessmen who want to claim the resort as their own.
|Robin Williams
|Jack Moniker
|Peter O'Toole
|Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes
|Rick Moranis
|Barry Nye
|Jimmy Cliff
|Ernest Reed
|Twiggy
|Phillipa Lloyd
|Adolph Caesar
|Prime Minister Solomon Grundy
