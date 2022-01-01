CNN Tribute America Remembers

Not Available

CNN's DVD "America Remembers" is without a doubt the best document produced thus far on the events of September 11th, 2001. There should be copies in every school library across the country to remember the events of this day in the United States. The story begins, of course, in the CNN newsroom and the first airline crash in the north tower of the World Trade Center. The rest of the DVD is an incredible and very detailed timeline regarding the other plane crashes (in NYC, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.), the collapse of the World Trade Center towers, the evacuation of various buildings in D.C., President Bush's story on that day, the days following 9/11 including the president's speeches, the buildup to war in Afghanistan in subsequent months, and even the threat of Anthrax in the United States.