Political drama about the rise of Nick Clegg and the Liberal Democrats during the 2010 election. After the election failed to produce an outright winner, Clegg was catapulted into an unaccustomed position of influence and was the recipient of political courtship from both Labour's Gordon Brown and David Cameron of the Conservative Party.
|Bertie Carvel
|Nick Clegg
|Mark Gatiss
|Peter Mandelson
|Donald Sumpter
|Paddy Ashdown
|Chris Larkin
|Danny Alexander
|Nicholas Burns
|Ed Balls
|Deborah Findlay
|Harriet Harman
