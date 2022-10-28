Not Available

Coalition

  • Drama

Political drama about the rise of Nick Clegg and the Liberal Democrats during the 2010 election. After the election failed to produce an outright winner, Clegg was catapulted into an unaccustomed position of influence and was the recipient of political courtship from both Labour's Gordon Brown and David Cameron of the Conservative Party.

Cast

Bertie CarvelNick Clegg
Mark GatissPeter Mandelson
Donald SumpterPaddy Ashdown
Chris LarkinDanny Alexander
Nicholas BurnsEd Balls
Deborah FindlayHarriet Harman

