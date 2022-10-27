Not Available

Cockpit

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film i Väst

After getting fired from his current job as a pilot and dumped by his current wife, he seeks to find a new job. Out of desperation on the job market he disguises himself as a woman in order to get a job from Silver, a company seeking a female pilot. The lines between his female and male life as well as his personal and love life starts to become a blur which he eventually cannot handle.

Cast

Jonas KarlssonValle
Marie RobertsonCecilia
Ellen JelinekMaria
David Bonté AtterbergLinus
Karin LithmanCaroline
Chatarina LarssonSusanna

