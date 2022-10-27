After getting fired from his current job as a pilot and dumped by his current wife, he seeks to find a new job. Out of desperation on the job market he disguises himself as a woman in order to get a job from Silver, a company seeking a female pilot. The lines between his female and male life as well as his personal and love life starts to become a blur which he eventually cannot handle.
|Jonas Karlsson
|Valle
|Marie Robertson
|Cecilia
|Ellen Jelinek
|Maria
|David Bonté Atterberg
|Linus
|Karin Lithman
|Caroline
|Chatarina Larsson
|Susanna
