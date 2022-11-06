Not Available

From 1978 to 1985, he participated in several theatrical productions, before returning to Algeria in 1985 to join the National Theatre of Algeria to play the principal role in Eduardo De Filippo's production of L'Art De la Comédie. In 1986, he played in Ray Bradbury's Le Costume Blanc Couleur Glace à la Noix De Coco and created Les Aventures De Tchop, his first one-man show. He acted in a number of movies and TV shows during the period of turbulence in Algeria during the late 80s and early 90s. In 1989 he wrote the play Cocktail Khorotov and SOS Labès in 1990. The Islamic Salvation Front won the federal elections in Algeria in 1991 and this sparked a long and bloody civil war. The artist wrote Un bateau pour l'Australie-Babor Australia in 1992.[2] In 1995, after a bomb explosion during one of his presentations, he moved first to Tunisia and then to France. There he found success on stage with his plays that confronted the social difficulties of France.