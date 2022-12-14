A group of aliens return to earth to take back some cocoons of their people they left behind from an earlier trip. They kept the recovered cocoons in the swimming pool of a house they rented in a small Florida town. Their mission is hampered by a number of old people from an elderly home nearby, who have been secretly using the pool and discovering the unusual power of these cocoons.
|Steve Guttenberg
|Jack Bonner
|Tahnee Welch
|Kitty
|Brian Dennehy
|Walter
|Don Ameche
|Arthur Selwyn
|Wilford Brimley
|Benjamin Luckett
|Hume Cronyn
|Joseph Finley
