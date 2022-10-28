1985

Code Name: Emerald

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 1985

Studio

NBC

In april 1944, an allied agent is sent to France in order to rescue an "overlord" captured by the Germans. (An "overlord" is one of the few men who knew the date and place of the "D" day). To achieve this goal, he will be supported by a secret friend of the allies, a very important German officer and the French resistance. But the nazi SS is not resting...

Cast

Max von SydowJürgen Brausch
Horst BuchholzWalter Hoffman
Helmut BergerErnst Ritter
Cyrielle ClairClaire Jouvet
Eric StoltzAndy Wheeler
Patrick StewartColonel Peters

