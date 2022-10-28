Code Name: Emerald

In april 1944, an allied agent is sent to France in order to rescue an "overlord" captured by the Germans. (An "overlord" is one of the few men who knew the date and place of the "D" day). To achieve this goal, he will be supported by a secret friend of the allies, a very important German officer and the French resistance. But the nazi SS is not resting...
|Max von Sydow
|Jürgen Brausch
|Horst Buchholz
|Walter Hoffman
|Helmut Berger
|Ernst Ritter
|Cyrielle Clair
|Claire Jouvet
|Eric Stoltz
|Andy Wheeler
|Patrick Stewart
|Colonel Peters
