Coimbatore Maaple starring by vijay and Sangavi. Vijay comes to the city and stays with his friend who claims that he has a job. Actually he's also unemployed. Both of them are tenants of a girl named Sanghavi. First the hero and heroine get into fights, but then their arguments and fights turn into love.Meanwhile another guy, Karan, is also in love with Sangavi. During the initial fights Sanghavi gets Vijay into trouble with the other guy. Finally the hero clears his name with everybody and takes the hand of his lover.