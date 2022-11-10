HA Yoon-ju becomes the newest member to a unit within the Korean Police Forces Special Crime Department that specializes in surveillance activities on high profile criminals. She teams up with HWANG Sang-Jun, the veteran leader of the unit, and tries to track down James who is the cold-hearted leader of an armed criminal organization.
|Sol Kyung-Gu
|Chief Hwang
|Han Hyo-joo
|Ha Yoon-joo
|Jung Woo-Sung
|James
|Lee Jun-Ho
|Squirrel
|Simon Yam
|Suspect (Cameo)
|Jin Kyung
|Department head Lee
