Not Available

Cold Eyes

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Next Entertainment World

HA Yoon-ju becomes the newest member to a unit within the Korean Police Forces Special Crime Department that specializes in surveillance activities on high profile criminals. She teams up with HWANG Sang-Jun, the veteran leader of the unit, and tries to track down James who is the cold-hearted leader of an armed criminal organization.

Cast

Sol Kyung-GuChief Hwang
Han Hyo-jooHa Yoon-joo
Jung Woo-SungJames
Lee Jun-HoSquirrel
Simon YamSuspect (Cameo)
Jin KyungDepartment head Lee

