Cold Eyes of Fear

Against a backdrop of Swingin' 60s London a young playboy type "steals" a beautiful Italian girl from her elderly date and suggests she comes back to his place for some good times. "His place" being owned by his father, a rich and respected solicitor. Unfortunately a couple of criminals have plans of their own, one for money, the other for revenge, and the lovers end up prisoners in a tense siege situation
|Giovanna Ralli
|Anna
|Frank Wolff
|Arthur Welt
|Fernando Rey
|Juez Flower
|Julián Mateos
|Quill
|Leonardo Scavino
|Hawkins the butler
|Karin Schubert
|Nightclub Actress
