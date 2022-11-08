Cold of Kalandar

Mehmet is a man who lives with his two children, wife, and mother in a mountain village on Black Sea. He earns his bread by breeding a few animals, while looking for a mineral reserve on the mountains with a great passion and hope. However, his endless pursuit is perceived as useless by his mother and wife. Destroyed in search of a mineral reserve, his hope is renewed with the news of a competition. Mehmet will attend the bull fight that will be held in Artvin, so he dedicates his time to training the bull in the stable till the day of competition.
