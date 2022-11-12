Cold Vengeance

Not Available

A former gang member finds the tempting allure of crime too difficult to resist in this crime thriller from director Jalal Merhi. Falling on hard times financially and facing increasing pressure from his former gang mates, Jimmy Coy (Josh Barker) agrees to a contract from crime boss Arthur Hallam (Paul Coufos) that involves the destruction of a local ice skating facility. Although the mission initially appears to be going as planned, it soon encounters a roadblock when Jimmy falls for beautiful skating coach Cassandra Diaz (Christina Cox). As their relationship develops and Cassandra begins to confide in Jimmy, the conflicted gangster takes pity on the girl when she reveals that her stepfather Leon (Patrick Philips) is abusive. Following a violent argument between Leon and Cassandra's mother Stella Joan Kennedy, Jimmy discovers a hidden link between Leon and Hallam More