Coldplay - Ghost Stories Live 2014

Superstar band Coldplay presented songs from its upcoming sixth album, "Ghost Stories," in an hour-long cutting-edge special that is an immersive blend of light, video, dramatic staging and intimate world premiere performance. Titled "Coldplay: Ghost Stories," the special focused on the multi-Grammy Award-winning band's latest album, which will be released worldwide May 19. Directed by "Coldplay Live 2012" helmer Paul Dugdale, this in-the-round special - recorded in front of an 800-person audience in Los Angeles in March - will blend live-performance footage with cinematic film. Atmospheric projection will deliver awe-inspiring 360-degree imagery - around, above and below the band - while being woven into the overall filmed narrative. In addition to the new single "Magic" from Ghost Stories, the set list for the special also include worldwide hits such as "Viva La Vida," "Paradise" and "Clocks." The special was conceived by Coldplay, Paul Normandale and Misty Buckley.